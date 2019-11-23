Traditional fishermen oppose national marine fisheries bill

The Union and State governments should take immediate measures for conservation and regeneration of fisheries wealth and protection of the livelihood of traditional fishermen, the Traditional Fish Workers’ Union has demanded.

‘Alarming trend’

K. Lakshmi, president of the union, and V. Dhanalakshmi, secretary, said here in a release on Friday that the world-wide fisheries resources had dwindled by 70%, and the situation was quite alarming, and it called for drastic measures.

They said a rally was taken out on Thursday on the occasion of World Fisheries Day and a memorandum submitted to the authorities.

The Centre should drop the move to introduce the National Marine Fisheries (Regulation and Management) Bill, they said, and added that the government should introduce bills only after thorough consultation with the association of fishermen and all the stakeholders at the ground level.

‘Stop mariculture’

Mariculture and box culture should be stopped as they were blocking the access of the fishermen to the sea. Only MNCs were gaining at the cost of the traditional fishermen, they said.

Forest lands along the coast should not be used for other purposes and fishermen should be given rights over them, they said.

Fishermen’s rights over the sea should be clearly stated and their access to the sea should never be blocked under the guise of development. Similarly, pension for aged fishermen, widows and others should be increased to ₹5,000 per month. Ex gratia should be hiked to ₹12 lakh for the kin of fishermen who either die at sea or at home due to illness.

Fishermen should also be given compensation during cyclones. Besides, marketing facilities should be improved in colonies of fishermen. Biometric cards should also be given immediately to all the eligible fishermen, they sought.