Traditional festivities reflect Sankranti grandeur at CM’s camp office

January 14, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy celebrated Sankranti at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Sunday amidst rural ambience and festive spirit.

The Chief Minister extended Sankranti greetings to the Telugu people across the globe and wished them well on the occasion.

Attired in a traditional dress, the Chief Minister couple worshiped cows at the goshala and offered prayers at the Vinayaka, Venkateswara Swamy and the Kanaka Durga temples, besides giving presents to a Haridasu and the Sankranti Gangireddulu. Vedic pundits blessed the couple reciting hymns and presented new clothes.

Reflecting Sankranti grandeur, the camp office premises was decorated with flowers and traditional muggulu (rangoli) while a replica of the Tirumala Silatoranam hogged the limelight. The replicas of the village secretariat, the government school and the Rythu Bharosa Kendram also attracted the attention of the guests.

Going round the premises, the Chief Minister and his wife greeted the guests individually. They lit the bonfire (Bhogi Manta).

The couple also witnessed cultural programmes and listened to the devotional numbers rendered by signer Sri Lalitha and others. Later, the Chief Minister felicitated the artistes.

Several YSRCP leaders, including Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy, Deputy Chief Ministers Kottu Satyanarayana (Endowments) and Narayana Swamy (Excise and Commercial Taxes), Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh, YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, and MP Nandigam Suresh participated in the festivities.

