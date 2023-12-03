Traditional Congress voters will come back to the party in A.P., asserts Gidugu Rudra Raju

December 03, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Congress leaders, led by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju, broke into celebrations at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here with the party winning the Telangana elections, on December 3 (Sunday).

They burst firecrackers and performed a ‘Palabhishekham’ to a giant-sized portrait of Rahul Gandhi. Women leaders and cadres danced to drumbeats in jubilation.

“The Congress victory in Telangana was a foregone conclusion. People were vexed with the BRS misrule and wanted a change. This victory will come as a shot in the arm for the party in Andhra Pradesh, as it will serve as a morale-booster for the party leaders and cadres,” said Mr. Rudra Raju pointing to the jubilant crowd around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the victory in Telangana was proof that political fortunes can be turned around. “It is the same situation in Andhra Pradesh as well. Traditional Congress voters, who gave a chance to regional parties like the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party, which eventually left them disappointed, will return to the Congress party,” he said, adding that people also understand that only the Congress at the Centre can ensure their welfare by granting them the promises made at the time of the bifurcation of the State.

He said the party would hold a series of meetings in the next few days, and after a meeting on December 9, major decisions would be taken.

‘Pawan Kalyan a spoilsport’

Mr. Rudra Raju said Pawan Kalyan and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) were of no help to anyone, particularly during elections which are a crucial opportunity for people to decide who they want to be their political representatives.

“Lack of a clear agenda and Pawan Kalyan’s inconsistency reduced him to a spoilsport. Mr. Kalyan seems to be under a great ideological confusion,” he said, pointing to his initial slogans of Che Guevara which led people to believe that he would support the Left parties in politics. “But he joined hands with the right-wing BJP. He also spoke about Ambedkar’s ideology and even aligned with Mayawati of the BSP, but it did not take him long to come back to the BJP again. Now, he has announced his alignment with the TDP but maintains that the JSP partnership with the BJP is intact. Mr. Kalyan should take a clear stand at least now when elections are round the corner,” Mr. Rudra Raju said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.