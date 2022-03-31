Traditional art forms displayed as Ugadi festivities begin at Srisailam

Devotees from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana displayed traditional art forms like Thappetagullu, Dappulu, Kolatam, and Buttabommalu to name a few on the inaugural day of the Ugadi festivities at Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Srisailam on Wednesday.

Devotees thronged in large numbers from all over south India and Maharashtra to be part of the festivities and more devotees are expected in the next two days to be on time for the April 2 Ugadi Day. Yagnashala Pravesham and Veda Swasti were performed on Wednesday to mark the beginning of the festivities and they were followed by Sivasankalpam, Ganapathi Puja, and ankurarpana..

Colourful cultural events took place in the evening and temple executive officer S. Lavanna said sufficient drinking water arrangements were made all over the temple town in view of the extreme heat conditions and on the temple premises at Kailashadwaram 20,000-liters capacity sintex tankers were put in place for the devotees.