Traders warned against creating artificial scarcity of essentials

Collector J. Nivas on Sunday warned traders not to create artificial scarcity of essential goods to exploit the coronavirus pandemic situation. He said that it had come to his notice that some traders have hoarded essential goods. He urged people not to involve in panic buying.

Mr. Nivas and his family members greeted others with claps at 5 p.m. and thanked people for their active support to Janata Curfew.

“Janata Curfew is not a one-day affair. Unless their is some emergency work, people should not move in public places. Remaining indoors and maintaining social distance should be followed strictly,” he added.

Superintendent of Police R.N. Ammi Reddy expressed happiness over the participation of people in Janata Curfew voluntarily. “Self-discipline is essential to control the spread of the dreaded virus. All the police officials have been advised to convey the message in a polite manner to people. Task force teams will continue to monitor the situation and observe the movements of foreign returnees who were supposed to remain in home isolation for the next couple of weeks,” said Mr. Ammi Reddy.

Left raises CAA

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders V.G.K. Murthy, D. Govinda Rao, Bhaviri Krishnamurthy and others demanded that the government scrap the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019, the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). As part of Janata Curfew, they clapped and highlighted the issues. “It is time to unite people. The government should not adopt divide and rule policy to improve its vote bank,” he said.

Meanwhile, all the roads wore a deserted look since morning with people’s participation in Janata Curfew. The wide publicity given for the programme helped people remain indoors.

“With the help of students, we created awareness about the importance of Janata Curfew and its benefits. We advised youngsters to use social media to explain the benefits of individual care to control COVID-19,” said Mandavilli S.S. Gupta, correspondent of Aditya Degree and PG College in the district.