Traders booked for overcharging customers

VIZIANAGARAM Legal Metrology Department’s Deputy Controller N. Janardhana Rao and Assistant Controller S.M. Radhakrishna and other officials cracked down on errant traders who reportedly sold essential commodities at exorbitant prices. They registered five cases against the traders who sold pulses, tamarind and others for more than the prices prescribed by District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal.

Warned of heavy fines

“The traders have been collecting up to ₹ 8 per kg from the customers, violating the price list and guidelines of the government. Heavy fines would be imposed on the traders if they wanted to fleece people during the lock down period,” said Mr. Radhakrishna.

Inspector Ch.Varaprasad said two cases were booked against fish sellers for cheating customers resorting to underweighing fish. Customers facing such instances can inform the Department by making calling 940165682, or 08922-223833.