Trader, wife, juvenile held in triple murder case

VISSANNAPET (KRISHNA DT.)

06 October 2020 23:56 IST

Accused tried to create a scene to pass of killing as accident, says SP

The police arrested a trader Dasari Venkanna, his wife, D. Nagamani, and a juvenile, on charges of killing a couple and their daughter in the town on Monday.

Venkanna and his wife allegedly killed Pelluri Channa Swamy (35), his wife P. Tirupatimma (30) and their 11-year-old daughter in Vissannapeta, which created sensation.

Villagers suspected that the trio were killed in a road mishap. However, Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu and Nandigama DSP G.V. Ramana Murthy, who visited the spot observed the scene and confirmed that they were killed by some miscreants and unravelled the case in a few hours, said Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu.

Addressing a press conference at Vissannapet on Tuesday, the SP said the two families were staying in adjacent houses and were doing the same business.

Alleging that Channa Swamy was misbehaving with his wife, the accused Venkanna had an altercation with Channa Swamy a few days ago. When the latter did not mend his ways, Venkanna and Nagamani allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate him, the SP said.

Accordingly, he families of Venkanna and Channa Swamy consumed arrack in a mango orchard on Sunday night. After having the drink, Venkanna allegedly attacked the victim with an iron rod. When Titupatamma screamed for help, the couple also hit her with the rod killing her on the spot.

When their daughter tried to escape from the scene, the couple caught and allegedly strangled her to death. Later, they brought the bodies near the NSP canal in an auto and tried to throw them to the in water.

However, they left the bodies on the road and strewn the plastic material on the road to pass it off as road accident, said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

“We formed eight teams with Tiruvuru CI M. Shekar Baby and Mylavaram CI P. Srinu, who solved the case in just a few hours,” said Mr. Srinivasulu.

The SP presented cash awards to SIs Shiva Narayana, Lakshman, Subramanyam, Mahesh, Pratap Reddy, Dharma Raju and Rambabu, who solved the case swiftly and rounded up the accused.