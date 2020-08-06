Trade Unions to mark Quit India Day with protests

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 August 2020 23:33 IST

A nationwide protest day will be observed by all trade unions to oppose the ‘anti-labour’ and ‘anti-people’ policies of the Centre, to mark the occasion of Quit India Day on August 9.

At a roundtable meet here on Wednesday, leaders of various trade unions said that the protest would be organised on the theme of ‘Save India – Save Working Class – Save People’. The participants alleged that the Central Government has hastened the process of the sale of PSUs, taking advantage of the pandemic situation.

They alleged that instead of providing succour to the workers, who were in distress due to the financial crisis, the government was rolling the red carpet to corporate companies and foreign investors. They sought provision of 200 days work to migrant labour, who had returned to their native villages in view of the pandemic.

CITU city president RKSV Kumar presided.

A rally would be organised from the Ambedkar statue near LIC to the Saraswathi Park on that day. Protests would also be held at various places in the district.

AITUC leaders Padala Ramana and Vamana Murthy, CITU leaders S. Jyothiswara Rao, B. Jagan and V. Krishna Rao, Venkateswara Rao (IFTU) and Ganesh Panda (AIFTU) were among those who attended.