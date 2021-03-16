Andhra Pradesh

Trade unions stage protest against VSP sale

AITUC district secretary Bugata Ashok on Monday urged people to join hands with the trade unions in protecting the national wealth, alleging that Narendra Modi government was planning to privatise even railways apart from public sector units like the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Along with leaders of various unions, he staged a protest at the railway station here. The sale of government properties was being done in a systematic way to benefit corporate companies owned by Gujarat families, he alleged.

Leaders of various unions T.V. Ramana, Ommi Ramana, Modili Srinivasa Rao and P. Mallik participated in the protest.

