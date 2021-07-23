Trade unions seek withdrawal of Essential Defence Services Ordinance

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 July 2021 20:30 IST

‘It is intended to corporatise ordnance factories in the country’

Leaders of all trade unions have demanded immediate withdrawal of the Essential Defence Services Ordinance (EDSO), which they alleged is intended to corporatise ordnance factories in the country.

A rally was taken out from the Ambedkar statue, near the LIC to the Gandhi statue, near the GVMC, as part of the nationwide call given by the Central trade unions to observe a protest day demanding withdrawal of EDSO on Friday. They formed a human chain near Asilametta Junction for sometime before holding a public meeting near the Gandhi statue.

Addressing the meeting, CITU city committee general secretary M. Jaggu Naidu said that the 41 ordnance factories in the country were in the public sector, so far. These factories have 60,000 acres of government land in their possession and have 70,000 employees. The government allocates thousands of crores of rupees to the defence sector every year in the budget, he said.

He said that the Union government on June 16 this year has divided the crucial ordnance factories into seven corporate organisations. Though the defence experts have warned the Centre that corporatisation of ordinance factories could jeopardise the security of the nation, the BJP government was in no mood to listen, he alleged.

The Centre has brought out the EDSO to arrest the defence civilian employees as they prepared to launch an indefinite strike from July 26. Mr. Jaggu Naidu alleged that it was nothing but depriving the civilian employees of their democratic rights. He said that the BJP government would be taught a lesson by the workers in the next general elections. He called upon all sections of the people to oppose the ‘anti-people and anti-worker’ policies of the BJP government.

AITUC district leader G. Vamana Murthy presided over the meeting.

INTUC district general secretary B. Nagabushanam, IFTU State vice president M. Venkateswarlu, AIFTU leader Ganesh Panda, AITUC leader SK Rehman and leaders of Praja Natya Mandali and Arunodaya Sangham were among those who participated.