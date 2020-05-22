Trade unions protest 12-hour duty

Leaders of trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, INTUC and others staged a protest over the proposed increase of working hours from eight to 12 hours in various industries.
They alleged that the Centre was trying to dilute labour laws under the guise of increasing production and reviving the economy, which was badly affected due to the lockdown.
AITUC Vizianagaram district secretary Bugata Ashok, CITU leader G. Appala Suri, AIFTU leader Reddi Narayana Rao and others staged a protest at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office.
Mr. Ashok asked the government to ensure payment of wages for all workers for the period of the lockdown and full payment of salaries for government employees. He has also sought direct transfer of money into the accounts of workers to ensure decent livelihood for all families in the country.
