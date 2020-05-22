Andhra Pradesh

Trade unions protest 12-hour duty

Leaders of trade unions such as AITUC, CITU, INTUC and others staged a protest over the proposed increase of working hours from eight to 12 hours in various industries.

They alleged that the Centre was trying to dilute labour laws under the guise of increasing production and reviving the economy, which was badly affected due to the lockdown.

AITUC Vizianagaram district secretary Bugata Ashok, CITU leader G. Appala Suri, AIFTU leader Reddi Narayana Rao and others staged a protest at the Vizianagaram Collector’s office.

Mr. Ashok asked the government to ensure payment of wages for all workers for the period of the lockdown and full payment of salaries for government employees. He has also sought direct transfer of money into the accounts of workers to ensure decent livelihood for all families in the country.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 11:35:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/trade-unions-protest-12-hour-duty/article31654026.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY