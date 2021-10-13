Andhra Pradesh

Trade unions’ meet on VSP issue today

Several trade union organisations will hold ‘Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Parirakshana Sadassu’ at Revenue Home near the APSRTC Complex on Wednesday to chalk out an action plan for the protection of the steel plant.

INTUC Vizianagaram district general secretary Modili Srinivas said that lakhs of people from entire North Andhra region including Vizinaagaram district were directly and indirectly dependent on the steel plant for their livelihood. He said that many people of Vizianagaram district were employed at the plant.

YSRCP MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, former MLC of TDP Dwarapu Reddy Jagadish, CPI district secretary Ommi Ramana, Bahujan Samaj Party leader K. Somulu, Aam Aadmi Party district convener K. Dayanand will participate in the meeting. Organisers said that the parties had already joined hands in their struggle to protect the plant from privatisation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2021 1:04:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/trade-unions-meet-on-vsp-issue-today/article36975675.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY