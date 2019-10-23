Trade unions in Krishna back TSRTC staff stir

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) allied with the Staff and Workers’ Federation (SWF) to extend its support to the agitation by the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

“The government of Telangana has meted out injustice to the TSRTC workers. By firing 48,000 employees, the government is going back on its promise and suppressing the voices of the workers,” said A. Venkateswara Rao, district president of CITU.

SWF district president Parameswara Rao said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao must accept the demands of the workers and reinstate them as they stood the risk of losing their jobs permanently.

“The government, in its attempt to privatise the public transport in Telangana is putting the livelihood of 48,000 workers at risk. We support the workers in their protest and demand that the State government hold talks with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC,” said Mr. Rao.

“Just like Andhra Pradesh, KCR should merge the TSRTC with the State government and ensure that the workers receive their salaries regularly,” he added.

The Joint Action Committee of the TSRTC went on a strike on October 5 since the Telangana government failed to meet their charter of 25 demands. This led to State-wide protests by the employees, prompting the government to dismiss 48,000 workers of the corporation.