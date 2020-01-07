Trade Unions gear up for nationwide strike today

Several organisations including CITU, AITUC, INTUC and others organised a preparatory meeting on Tuesday to chalk out an action plan for the nationwide strike on Wednesday.

CITU State vice president D. Govidna Rao said that the Union government had diluted all 40 Labour Laws in the country and introduced four Codes without giving scope for the protection of workers’ rights.

All India Federation of Trade Unions State Committee Member Reddi Narayana Rao said that there would be a massive rally from Prakasam Park to Vizianagaram Fort on Wednesday. Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association State vice president M. Janaki Ram Reddy said that all the truckers would join the nationwide strike against the detrimental policies of the government.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari has reportedly reviewed the situation and asked the officials not to give any scope for violence during the strike. Meanwhile, many educational institutions including schools and colleges declared holiday in the wake of the call for bandh.

Traffic on National Highway is expected to disrupted with the participation of truckers in the strike. Many lorries bound for long destinations were already stopped in several places including Itchapuram, Palasa, Pydibimavaram and other places.

The police department had reportedly deployed additional forces in sensitive areas like Pydibimavaram Industrial Zone to prevent any untoward incident.