Trade unions gear up for Bharat Bandh

AITUC leader V. Krishnamraju (centre) addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday.

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

07 December 2020 23:20 IST

They express solidarity with agitating farmers in New Delhi

Trade unions have geared up to make Bharat Bandh, slated for Tuesday, a grand success while trying to garner support from all sections of society for the farmers who have been agitating in New Delhi against the farm laws introduced by the BJP-led NDA government at Centre.

The bandh is likely to have an impact on the transport sector as AP Lorry Owners’ Association has expressed its solidarity with agitators.

Hundreds of vehicles on the A.P.-Odisha border have already stopped at Itchapuram of Srikakulam district and Saluru of Vizianagaram district.

Advertising

Advertising

AITUC, CITU, INTUC, IFTU and other organisations have jointly called upon the people to oppose the laws as they would lead to domination of the corporate sector.

Addressing the media in Vizinaagaram, AITUC leaders V. Krishnamraju and Bugata Ashok said that the corporate companies would stock essential goods and create artificial scarcity. CITU-Vizianagaram general secretary T.V. Ramana said the Union government’s decision was aimed at benefiting multi-national companies. AP Lorry Owners’ Association State vice-president M. Janakiram Reddy said the transport sector was badly affected in the wake of skyrocketing diesel prices.

Rallies taken out

In Srikakulam, trade unions organised rallies and protests. CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao said the farmers would get moral support from all sections.