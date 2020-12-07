Andhra Pradesh

Trade unions gear up for Bharat Bandh

AITUC leader V. Krishnamraju (centre) addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Monday.  

Trade unions have geared up to make Bharat Bandh, slated for Tuesday, a grand success while trying to garner support from all sections of society for the farmers who have been agitating in New Delhi against the farm laws introduced by the BJP-led NDA government at Centre.

The bandh is likely to have an impact on the transport sector as AP Lorry Owners’ Association has expressed its solidarity with agitators.

Hundreds of vehicles on the A.P.-Odisha border have already stopped at Itchapuram of Srikakulam district and Saluru of Vizianagaram district.

AITUC, CITU, INTUC, IFTU and other organisations have jointly called upon the people to oppose the laws as they would lead to domination of the corporate sector.

Addressing the media in Vizinaagaram, AITUC leaders V. Krishnamraju and Bugata Ashok said that the corporate companies would stock essential goods and create artificial scarcity. CITU-Vizianagaram general secretary T.V. Ramana said the Union government’s decision was aimed at benefiting multi-national companies. AP Lorry Owners’ Association State vice-president M. Janakiram Reddy said the transport sector was badly affected in the wake of skyrocketing diesel prices.

Rallies taken out

In Srikakulam, trade unions organised rallies and protests. CITU State vice-president D. Govinda Rao said the farmers would get moral support from all sections.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2020 11:22:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/trade-unions-gear-up-for-bharat-bandh/article33273648.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY