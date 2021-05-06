Trade unions defer strike

06 May 2021 13:26 IST

The strike proposed by all trade unions of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on May 6 has been deferred.

The trade union leaders submitted a letter to RINL Director (personnel) K.C. Das in this regard. They said that the workers were discharging the duty at the oxygen production facility to meet the requirements of COVID patients.

The decision was taken in view of the pandemic situation, they added.

