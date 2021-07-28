Trade unions criticise Centre for its stand on privatisation of steel plant

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 July 2021 20:02 IST

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee says a protest will be staged on Thursday

The counter affidavit filed by the Centre in the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ruling out the prospect of going back on the decision on privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and that it has the right to terminate the services of employees drew flak from trade unions.

It may be recalled that former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Lakshminarayana had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court challenging the decision of the Centre on sale of the VSP.

The Centre maintained that Mr. Lakshminarayana had contested the general elections and had political reasons for filing the PIL and hence it could not be entertained by the HC.

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has announced its decision to stage a protest opposite the Administration Building in the VSP on Thursday.

CPI(M) City Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao has condemned the stand taken by the Centre on the issue. It reflects the attitude of the Union government towards employees, he said. The CPI(M) leader alleged that the Centre was planning to hand over national assets to corporate groups.

He sought immediate recall of the decision to privatise the VSP and allocation of captive mines to the plant. He also appealed to the Chief Minister to write a letter to the Centre to oppose the counter affidavit filed by it in the High Court.