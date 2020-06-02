Andhra Pradesh

Trade body hails changed definition of MSMEs

‘Enhancing turnover limit to ₹250 crore would benefit many’

The A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation has welcomed the upward revision in the definition of medium enterprises as MSMEs.

Enhancing the turnover limit for medium enterprises to ₹250 crore from the originally announced limit of ₹100 crore would benefit many, said former president G. Sambasiva Rao.

The Central government wanted to broaden the scope of MSMEs and announced bail-out package for the sector which is hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

While MSMEs were earlier defined on the basis of investments, the revised definitions would also include turnover of the company. The change in definition of for MSME sector based on turnover was progressive and perfectly synchronised with the GSTN framework, he opined.

