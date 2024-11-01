Tractor-load of sand to be made available for ₹1,000 soon: Ponguru Narayana

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has announced that a tractor load of sand will be made available to the public for ₹1,000 soon.

Speaking to the media after distributing social security pensions to beneficiaries at Deenadayal Nagar in Nellore city on Friday (November 1, 2024), he hinted at the possibility of the scheme taking effect within a month, adding that the government was constantly working out measures to reduce the price further.

Hitting out at his detractors for staging a demonstration on the sand issue, Mr. Narayana wondered at the purpose of such an act after the newly-formed alliance government had brought down the price of sand to ₹1,500 from the ₹4,000–₹6,000 per tractor load charged during the erstwhile YSRCP regime.

“What were these leaders doing when the price of sand hit the sky in the past? What do they want to achieve through such agitations today?”, he sought to know, while stating that the public could easily see through their intentions.

Coming down heavily on the YSRCP government for emptying the coffers ahead of handing over the mantle, Mr. Narayana said the State Government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had proved its commitment to fulfil its election promises, including free gas cylinders, free sand and free public transportation for women.

State Wakf Board Chairman and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) district President Shaik Abdul Azeez, TDP district General Secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy and Municipal Commissioner M. Surya Teja also took part.