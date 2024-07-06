ADVERTISEMENT

Track Renewal Train improving efficiency and safety in Vijayawada Division: DRM

Updated - July 06, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

DRM visits tracks laid with new equipment at Mustabad

The Hindu Bureau

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A. Patil checking the new sleepers laid by the TRT at Mustabad in Vijayawada division on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil on Saturday operated a Track Renewal Train (TRT) at Mustabad in Krishna district. Mr. Narendra, along with a team of officers, also checked the new sleepers and the tracks laid by the machine and made a live demonstration of the TRT and other equipment, near Gannavaram.

Track maintenance and rail and sleeper replacement used to be done manually, which was tedious and time consuming. With the TRT, however, sleepers can be replaced within a short time and with less labour. The TRT can replace sleepers of one km of track a day, the DRM explained.

The TRT ensures safety for both passengers and track maintenance workers. The new machine was first commissioned in August 2022 in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR), and sleepers were replaced on 147.25 km of track in a record time, the DRM said.

Mr. Narendra said the TRT can improve track quality, enhance line capacity, reduce blocks, maintain punctuality and improve the life of the track. Sleeper replacement will help improve riding experience, enhance sectional speed, minimise maintenance schedule and improve safety, the officer said.

Senior divisional engineer (DEN-Coordination) S. Varun Babu, Senior DEN (Central) Mayank Upadhya, officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar and others were present.

