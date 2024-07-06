GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Track Renewal Train improving efficiency and safety in Vijayawada Division: DRM

DRM visits tracks laid with new equipment at Mustabad

Published - July 06, 2024 08:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil on Saturday operated a Track Renewal Train (TRT) at Mustabad in Krishna district. Mr. Narendra, along with a team of officers, also checked the new sleepers and the tracks laid by the machine and made a live demonstration of the TRT and other equipment, near Gannavaram.

Track maintenance and rail and sleeper replacement used to be done manually, which was tedious and time consuming. With the TRT, however, sleepers can be replaced within a short time and with less labour. The TRT can replace sleepers of one km of track a day, the DRM explained.

The TRT ensures safety for both passengers and track maintenance workers. The new machine was first commissioned in August 2022 in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR), and sleepers were replaced on 147.25 km of track in a record time, the DRM said.

Mr. Narendra said the TRT can improve track quality, enhance line capacity, reduce blocks, maintain punctuality and improve the life of the track. Sleeper replacement will help improve riding experience, enhance sectional speed, minimise maintenance schedule and improve safety, the officer said.

Senior divisional engineer (DEN-Coordination) S. Varun Babu, Senior DEN (Central) Mayank Upadhya, officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.