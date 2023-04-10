Track attendance in schools to check dropout rate, Jagan tells officials   

April 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need to track attendance in schools. There is a synergy between secretariats and the volunteer system and the Education Department can use it more effectively as the government is implementing the Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes aimed at bringing down the dropout rate, he said.

At a review meeting of the department at his camp office near here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “’A message will be sent to parents if their child is not attending classes. If they still do not turn up, their parents will be asked about it. The idea of Amma Vodi is to ensure that parents send their children to school without fail.”

He underlined the need to prepare e-content to make students take TOEFL exams at the primary and junior levels. Students should be made to undergo tests in reading, writing and listening to improve their skills and, successful students should be given certificates. While these exams should be conducted for the students of the third to fifth grade and the sixth to tenth grade at the primary and junior levels respectively, teachers also should be well-prepared, he suggested.

ADVERTISEMENT

Courses for teachers

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy approved a proposal for holding certificate courses for teachers by IIT-Chennai in teaching methods for efficient implementation of the subject-teacher concept and asked the officials to complete the printing of next year’s Vidya Kanuka textbooks in advance.

The officials told him that the Vidya Kanuka kits would be ready by May 15.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the certificate courses would be conducted for teachers in Maths, Physics and Chemistry over the next two years to upgrade their skills.

They said arrangements were being made to provide training to 1998 DSC candidates during this summer while steps were being taken to provide IFPs (Interactive Flat Panels) in classrooms by June. They also gave the details of the distribution of tabs to the students of Class VIII and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) developed to repair them besides the developmental works in progress under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to maintain a strict vigil on the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme to ensure quality and recruit teachers to maintain the necessary student-teacher ratio through periodical review.

So far, 1,000 government schools had been granted CBSE affiliation and the process was on for the remaining schools. Foolproof arrangements were made for conducting the Intermediate examinations without any scope for leakage of question papers, as was done in the case of 10th class examinations, the officials said.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Adviser to Government (Education) A. Sambasiva Reddy, Principal Secretary (Education) Praveen Prakash, School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Intermediate Education Commissioner M.V. Seshagiri Babu, Education Commissioner (Basic Infrastructure) K. Bhaskar, SSD Project Director B. Srinivasulu, Mid-day Meals Director Nidhi Meena, APEWIDC MD C.N. Deewan Reddy, Nadu-Nedu Technical Director Manohar Reddy and NCERT Director Pratap Reddy were among those present.