Tracing the footprints of ​a town

‘Kakinada Footprints’ throws light on its growth, role in freedom struggler

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, (INTACH-East Godavari Chapter) has published a book, titled Kakinada Footprints, documenting the city’s contribution to the freedom struggle and its rise from a fisherfolk habitation to an international maritime destination.

Kakinada District Collector Krithika Shukla released the book recently, for which text inputs were contributed by Lakkaraju Seshukumar, INTACH Andhra Pradesh State co-convener. INTACH East Godavari chapter convener Vedula VLN Murthy has complied the chapters.

The photographs collected from different sources draw the attention on the respective subject and the architecture of many historical constructions that still exist in the port city.

A detailed narrative of events associated with the freedom struggle, documentation of freedom fighters and their roles, Mahatma Gandhi’s association with the city, the role of the city in the Salt Satyagraha and Civil Disobedience Movement are a few pages that throw light on the life in the city in the early 20th century.

“Kakinada Footprints presents valuable information on the origin of the name of Kakinada, its history, socio-cultural institutions, education, natural and built history supported by photographs, old and new,” said Maj. Gen. (Retd) L.K. Gupta in his foreward. Mr. Gupta is the INTACH Chairman.