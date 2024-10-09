GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TPCC chief offers support to strengthen APCC

Published - October 09, 2024 07:42 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud is felicitated by APCC’s Backward Classes wing during his visit to Tirupati on Wednesday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud offered to help his Andhra Pradesh counterparts in strengthening the party.

During his visit to Tirupati on Wednesday, Mr. Goud was felicitated by the party’s Backward Classes (BC) wing. During his address, he offered all support on behalf of the Telangana unit to help revive the ‘glorious past’ of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC).

“If APCC president Y.S. Sharmila Reddy seeks any help from us, we are glad to offer support. Along with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, I will help rebuild the party in our neighbouring state”, he asserted.

