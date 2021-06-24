Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 24 June 2021 23:34 IST
Comments
Town planning official surrendered to home dept.
Updated: 24 June 2021 23:34 IST
TP official surrendered
to home dept.
Acting tough against erring officials in the town planning section of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh surrendered an Assistant City Planner (ACP) to his home department, Directorate of Town and Country Planning, on the charges of dereliction of duties. ACP M. Jagadeesh was asked to report to the home department. Earlier, Mr. Venkatesh, in a review meeting with Town Planning officials on Thursday, said that strict action would be taken against the officials who resort to corruption or fail to comply with the norms.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...