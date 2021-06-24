Andhra Pradesh

Town planning official surrendered to home dept.

TP official surrendered

to home dept.

Acting tough against erring officials in the town planning section of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh surrendered an Assistant City Planner (ACP) to his home department, Directorate of Town and Country Planning, on the charges of dereliction of duties. ACP M. Jagadeesh was asked to report to the home department. Earlier, Mr. Venkatesh, in a review meeting with Town Planning officials on Thursday, said that strict action would be taken against the officials who resort to corruption or fail to comply with the norms.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 11:35:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/town-planning-official-surrendered-to-home-dept/article34957869.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY