Town planning official surrendered to home dept.

TP official surrendered to home dept.

Acting tough against erring officials in the town planning section of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh surrendered an Assistant City Planner (ACP) to his home department, Directorate of Town and Country Planning, on the charges of dereliction of duties. ACP M. Jagadeesh was asked to report to the home department. Earlier, Mr. Venkatesh, in a review meeting with Town Planning officials on Thursday, said that strict action would be taken against the officials who resort to corruption or fail to comply with the norms.