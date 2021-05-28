Towards making women empowerment a reality in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

28 May 2021 22:59 IST

State has so far spent ₹88,040 cr. on initiatives aimed at making women self-sufficient

To empower women by raising their status through awareness and training, the government has launched many initiatives in the last two years in the State.

Reaching out to women belonging to different sections and strata of society through various schemes, the State so far has disbursed ₹88,040.29 crore on women development.

House site pattas

The control of liquor sales ushered in peace in many families, while ₹27,000 crore allocated for welfare programmes such as providing 30,76,000 house site pattas and the norm that the house must be registered in the name of the women in the family, contributed to financial empowerment of the beneficiaries.

Be it YSR Aasara, under which 77,75,681 DWACRA women have benefited through ₹6,310.68 crore paid in instalments towards reimbursement of their outstanding bank loans, or the YSR Zero Interest Scheme for Women, where the government pays the interest on loan of the SHG that pays the instalment in time, they are aimed at helping the fairer sex become self-sufficient. Under the YSR Zero Interest Scheme, 98,00,626 SHG women have benefited by ₹2,354.22 crore.

YSR Cheyutha

To address the issue of self-sufficiency, YSR Cheyutha was implemented for women in the 45-60 age group from SC, ST, BC and other minority sections, who get an assistance of ₹75,000, at the rate of ₹18,750 per annum, over four years.

Beneficiaries are encouraged to open grocery shop or purchase cattle. The government is collaborating with firms such as Amul, ITC, HUL and Reliance, besides banks, to enhance business opportunities to the beneficiaries through technical support, training in skills, and providing marketing assistance. Around 69,000 shops have been set up under the scheme so far. The government has so far spent ₹4,604.13 crore on 24,55,534 beneficiaries.

Women belonging to the Kapu, Balija, Ontari and Telaga castes are covered under Kapu Nestham, and have benefited from ₹15,000 per annum. The government has incurred an expenditure of ₹491.79 crore by reaching out to 3,27,862 lakh women.

Sampoorna Poshana

While YSR Sampoorna Poshana focusses on prevention of malnutrition in pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children, YSR EBC Nestham is designed for the welfare of economically backward Brahmin, Velama, Kshatriya, Kamma, Reddy, Muslim and other upper caste poor women. Under Jagananna Jeeva Kranthi, women are encouraged to become self-sufficient by purchasing cattle .