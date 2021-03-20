Towards ensuring quality education in YSR Pre-Schools

Govt. partners with Pratham Education Foundation and ITC for all-round development of students

The Department of Women Development and Child Welfare, the Pratham Education Foundation, and the ITC have entered into a tripartite agreement to strengthen the pre-school educational activities across the 55,607 YSR Pre-Primary Schools (anganwadis) through an integrated approach with focus on physical, socio-emotional, language and cognitive development of the children.

The idea is to ensure quality education in these pre-schools.

The department and the partner organisations will be the facilitators in introducing effective process and methodology.

Having successfully implemented pre-school learning project in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana and a few other States, Pratham Education Foundation is now partnering with the A.P. government for replicating its success in YSR Pre-Primary Schools.

As part of the collaboration, daily one pre-school activity will be sent through WhatsApp and SMS to the anganwadi teachers, who will conduct the activities for the children in the schools and also demonstrate them to their mothers.

Digital content

Pratham foundation will also prepare digital content for training and capacity-building of the anganwadi workers, and to ensure that English is used as the language of teaching.

Its master trainers will be posted in each revenue division for hand-holding the pre-school activities by the anganwadi workers.

The project activities include ‘100 Days School Readiness Programme’, Communicative English Pack and pre-school activities.

Pratham foundation is an innovative learning organisation created to improve the quality of education in schools across the country.

Established in 1995 to provide education to children in the slums of Mumbai, Pratham Education Foundation has grown in both scope and scale, with its programmes now reaching children and youth across the country.

As one of the largest non-governmental organisations in the country, it focusses on high-quality, low-cost and replicable interventions to address gaps in the education system.