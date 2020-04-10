Andhra Pradesh

Two new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

The total number of positive cases has gone up to 365; while 10 persons have been discharged after recovery, six succumbed, and 349 are undergoing treatment

Two new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Anantapur district in the tests conducted from 9 p.m. on Thursday to 9 a.m on Friday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the State has gone up to 365.

According to a bulletin issuesd by the State Nodal Officer, COVID-19 tests were conducted on 892 people in the last 24 hours and 17 of them have tested positive. Of the total 365 positive cases, 10 persons have been discharged after recovery, six of them succumbed to the virus, and 349 are undergoing treatment.

