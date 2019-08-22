Touts in trouble as TTD tightens noose on them

The touts who hitherto had a field day at Tirumala are now feeling suffocation with the TTD vigilance sleuths swinging into an active mode.

In a fresh drive on Thursday, the vigilance personnel identified more than 30 devotees who reportedly secured the much-sought-after VIP darshan tickets from middlemen.

The details with regard to securing of tickets by them were collected by the sleuths after allowing them have the darshan of the deity.

Highly informed sources said that the tickets were secured on the letterheads of various elected representatives and other dignitaries.

It was only on Wednesday that the vigilance officials submitted a list containing the names of fifteen touts (working unofficially as private public relations officers of various elected representatives) believed to be involved in the racketeering of darshan tickets to Tirumala special officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

Flourishing trade

The racketeering of darshan tickets and cottages which emerged as a flourishing trade during the past few years got further boost with the introduction of ‘categorisation’ in the VIP break darshan.

The modus operandi of the scalpers is very simple. They look for gullible pilgrims with unwavering religious sentiments and sell them the darshan tickets at sky-rocketing prices. The illegal trade also allegedly enjoyed the patronage of politicians, police as well as some of the TTD officials.

It is against this backdrop that the newly appointed TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on several occasions reiterated that he would order for an indepth inquiry into the entire episode once a full board is constituted.