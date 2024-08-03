ADVERTISEMENT

Tourists throng Srisailam as dam opens gates

Published - August 03, 2024 07:18 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

The ten gates of the Srisailam dam were lifted on Saturday, and a large number of visitors, including those from Telangana, thronged the area to witness the spectacular water flow from the dam, located atop the hill shrine zone in Nandyal district.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the upper Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers in spate, the reservoir is releasing water to Nagarjunasagar downstream. Heavy tourist traffic was observed along a stretch of 10 km from Sunnipenta to Domalapenta.

Though the place gets more visitors during weekends, the lifting of gates led to a surge of tourists. Officials from the Police and Irrigation departments and the temple management helped manage the crowd.

Many tourists were seen enjoying the favourable weather and seizing the opportunity to capture memorable moments with families and friends.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US