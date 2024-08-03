Tourists throng Srisailam as dam opens gates

The ten gates of the Srisailam dam were lifted on Saturday, and a large number of visitors, including those from Telangana, thronged the area to witness the spectacular water flow from the dam, located atop the hill shrine zone in Nandyal district.

With the upper Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers in spate, the reservoir is releasing water to Nagarjunasagar downstream. Heavy tourist traffic was observed along a stretch of 10 km from Sunnipenta to Domalapenta.

Though the place gets more visitors during weekends, the lifting of gates led to a surge of tourists. Officials from the Police and Irrigation departments and the temple management helped manage the crowd.

Many tourists were seen enjoying the favourable weather and seizing the opportunity to capture memorable moments with families and friends.