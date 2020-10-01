Tourists begin trickling in at Chittoor waterfalls

Many are brimming after several years; most picnickers are from Tamil Nadu

Many of the major waterfalls in Chittoor district are brimming again after a gap of several years, thanks to copious rains this year.

The waterfalls are a prime tourist attraction, particularly for tourists from Tamil Nadu. This year, however, all of the picnic spots were closed to visitors due to the COVID-19 lockdown that was clamped in March. Now, visitors are arriving at the waterfalls in increasing numbers over the past few days with restrictions on inter-State travel gradually being eased.

The Ubbalamadugu eco-tourism project, popularly known as Tada falls, is a major attraction for nature lovers who keep thronging the spot round the year. The visitors are mostly from Chennai and bordering areas of Tamil Nadu.

Due to the lockdown, forest officials and the Satyavedu circle police intensified surveillance on the forest road leading to the falls here, preventing youth from visiting the falls. But for the last month, visitors are going all the way up to the waterfalls by taking a detour through forest areas and avoiding checkposts.

The Bhupateswara Kona falls near Nagalapuram has also emerged as an alternative picnic destination for youth. These two falls, over the years, have witnessed many youth from Tamil Nadu drowning in the swirling waters. Compared to previous years, the flow of water is much stronger this year due to four months of heavy rains, say officials.

The Kailasakona waterfalls near Puttur at the Nagari foothills are another haven for picnic lovers, with a large number of them making their way to the spot in the absence of surveillance. At present, the forest post at the area is defunct with no personnel to guard it. The presence of police personnel too is missing at the archway, besides the Puttur-Chennai NH. The waterfalls at Sadasivakona hill, Moolakona, Singiri Kona and Pasupu Kona in the eastern mandals are also witnessing considerable crowds now.

The Talakona waterfalls, nestled in the Seshachalam biosphere, 40 km from Tirupati, sees several youth try their best to reach the spot but in vain. In addition to the forest checkpost, 3 km away from the waterfalls, a police picket has also come up at the local Shiva temple there in recent weeks.

“Though the Unlock measures have begun, visitors at Talakona waterfalls are not seen now as the ban on picnic activity continues there. Booking of guest houses is also blocked for visitors at present,” said Circle Inspector (Piler Rural) Murali Krishna.