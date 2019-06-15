Tourist train from Vizag likely

A tourist train will be operated from Visakhapatnam, most likely from January 2020, to various places in the country, according to IRCTC (tourism) joint general manager N. Sanjeevayya.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Sanjeevayya said the train would run throughout the year depending on demand from tourists. “Such tourist trains are being run from various parts of our country,” he said.

Mr. Sanjeevayya said the IRCTC would launch Thailand tour package (flight)from Visakhapatnam for the convenience of people of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Raipur and Vijayawada. The tour would be from August 15 to 18, 2019, he added. The fare for the three night/four day-Thailand flight package would be ₹47,141 (single occupancy). In case of double and triple occupancy, it would be ₹41,535 each. He said the tour would cover Gems Gallery, Alcazar show, Coral Island, Nong Nooch Tropical garden, truth temple, Wat Trimit, Wat Pho, Safari World, Marine Park, etc. To book tickets, interested can contact over phone No. 0891-2500695 and 9078089263.