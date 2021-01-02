Tourist spots come alive with New Year celebrations

CHITTOOR

02 January 2021 06:41 IST

Nearly 10,000 people visit Horsley Hills in two days

After a long hiatus induced by the pandemic, tourist destinations in the district came alive on the eve of New Year as more people stepped out of their homes to celebrate the occasion.

The authorities at the Horsley Hills, near Madanapalle, were in a for joyous surprise as the picturesque hill station saw close to ten thousand people visiting the place from the afternoon of December 31 till the evening of January 1. All 50 accommodation blocks were occupied. A huge gathering of devotees was also reported at all the premier temples in the district. The denizens of Chittoor town thronged the cluster of Shiva temples along the Neeva riverbed, and the temples of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Durga. Several youth visited the NTR Jalasayam, Krishnapuram reservoir and Araniyar project to ring in the New Year.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the temple of Lord Pallikondeswara Swami temple at Surutupalle in Nagalapuram mandal, one km away from the Tamil Nadu border.

Huge crowds were seen at the scenic waterfalls at Talakona, Kailasakona and Ubbalamadugu. Forest Range Officer (Satyavedu) J. Prasada Rao said that the entry fee collected at Ubbalamadugu (Tada falls) was close to ₹1 lakh till Friday afternoon. “After a long gap, the tourists from Chennai, Chittoor and Nellore districts reached here in large numbers. We have insisted that the visitors should adhere to the COVID rules before entering the tourist spot,” he said.

Tourism Manager (Chittoor district) D.V. Chandramouli Reddy said that it was a welcome sign that the places are abuzz with people.

“Apart from Horsley Hills, all other tourist destinations are now brimming with picnic lovers. Hundreds of artisans and petty traders who depend on the tourist potential say the New Year has enlivened their hopes,” he said.