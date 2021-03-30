Tourist destinations will be given a facelift: Muttamsetti

Minister directs steps for obtaining Central funds for development of sports arenas

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said all tourist destinations across the State would be given a facelift as part of the New Tourism Policy - 2020-25.

The Minister reviewed the tourism, culture, sports and archaeological projects with the officials of the respective departments.

He discussed in detail the steps needed to obtain Central funds for the development of sports arenas, and enquired about the progress made in the development of sports arena projects that were close to completion.

The Minister asked the officials of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), NCC and Youth Services wings to prepare action plans on the programmes proposed to be taken up by them during this year.

He said works on every project should be carried out with international standards and no compromise should be made on the quality.

He said kabaddi should be developed as a popular sport and players should be encouraged in this field. He said the tourism projects should stand out when compared to other States.

Gandikota project

The officials informed the Minister that a special action plan was being prepared for development of the Gandikota region as a tourist destination. They said investors were interested in putting their money in projects in this area. They showed to the Minister the proposed plan to establish tourist attractions like hotels, recreation centres, amusement parks, golf courts and bridges.

Special Chief Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Department of Archaeology, Rajat Bhargav, Chief Secretary of Sports and Youth Services Ram Gopal, Commissioner of the Department of Archeology and Museums Vani Mohan were present.