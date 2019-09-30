Tourist boat salvage:expert enters the scene

Dharmadi Satyam, whose Kakinada-based firm Balaji Marines has been entrusted with the task of salvaging Royal Vasista, the boat which capsized in the Godavari on September 15, said the operation would start on Monday morning.

Mr. Satyam and his 25-member crew will be given risk coverage, and the salvage operation would cost ₹ 22.70 lakh, said East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy.

The authorities roped in Balaji Marines after efforts by various agencies, including the disaster response wings, failed to bring to the surface the sunken boat due to heavy flow in the Godavari.

According to Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, the NDRF and the SDRF could not proceed due to presence of whirlpools in the river at the spot where the boat went down.

‘High element of risk’

“There is a high element of risk in this operation,” said Mr. Satyam who plans to use traditional equipment such as excavator, one has has already been stationed on the shore, 1,000-metres of strong cable, pulleys and an anchor.

Mr. Satyam said he and his crew members would go to the spot in boats, use an anchor to hook the sunken vessel, come back to the shore and try to pull the boat out of water using the cable which will be connected to the pulleys attached to the excavator.

Tragedy unfolded when the boat filled with tourists from across the State and from parts of Telangana were soaking in moments of fun on board.

According to Mr. Muralidhar Reddy, of 78 persons, including tourists, on board 26 were rescued, 36 bodies have been retrieved till date and 16 were still missing — eight each from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.