Tourism wing to impart free training and offer jobs to rural youth

December 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Aspirants can register online for a three-month Restaurant Captain course by December 20

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargava on December 16 (Saturday) said the State Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition (SIHMCT & AN) in Tirupati, established by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the State Department of Tourism, would impart free training to unemployed youth in the State and provide them job opportunities.

In a statement, Mr. Bhargava said to provide free training and employment opportunity to unemployed youth in rural sections, the State government has established a skill college at SIHMCT & AN through the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) under the Centrally-sponsored Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameena Kausalya Yojana (DDUGKY).

The training will be given for the post of ‘Restaurant Captain’, a three-month course, to a batch of 30 aspirants who have passed either Intermediate or ITI and are in the 18-28 age group.

Free food and lodging would be provided to the trainees and at the end of the course, they would get a “Skill India Certificate” and a job in one of the prominent hotel groups.

Mr. Bhargava said interested youth should register names by visiting the website https://rb.gy/6juds by December 20, 2023. He said details of the course could also be enquired on phone numbers 8099669133, 9701343846 and 9032697478.

