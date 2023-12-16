Tourism wing to impart free training and offer jobs to rural youth

December 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargava on December 16 (Saturday) said the State Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition (SIHMCT & AN) in Tirupati, established by the Union Ministry of Tourism and the State Department of Tourism, would impart free training to unemployed youth in the State and provide them job opportunities.

In a statement, Mr. Bhargava said to provide free training and employment opportunity to unemployed youth in rural sections, the State government has established a skill college at SIHMCT & AN through the Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP) and Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) under the Centrally-sponsored Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameena Kausalya Yojana (DDUGKY).

The training will be given for the post of ‘Restaurant Captain’, a three-month course, to a batch of 30 aspirants who have passed either Intermediate or ITI and are in the 18-28 age group.

Free food and lodging would be provided to the trainees and at the end of the course, they would get a “Skill India Certificate” and a job in one of the prominent hotel groups.

Mr. Bhargava said interested youth should register names by visiting the website https://rb.gy/6juds by December 20, 2023. He said details of the course could also be enquired on phone numbers 8099669133, 9701343846 and 9032697478.

