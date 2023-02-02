Tourism wing forms temple circuits to attract pilgrims to famous places of worship in State

February 02, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To popularise the lesser known temples across the State by bringing them into the tourism ambit, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), in collaboration with the Endowments Department, has formed three ‘temple circuits’ in the State.

“Buses will be provided to these temple circuits,” said Chairman of the APTDC Varaprasad Reddy, after unveiling the new year calendar of the department on Thursday.

Circuit-I comprises the route of Vijayawada to Tirupati under which different temples would be covered. In Vijayawada, the tourists can visit the Kanakadurga temple, in Mangalagiri, Narasimha Swamy temple, at Pedakakani, Malleswara Swamy temple, in Nellore Ranganadha Swamy temple, in Srikalahasti, Srikalahastiswara temple, at Tirumala-Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, Tiruchanur-Padmavathi and Kanipakam- Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple.

Circuit-II would cover the Vijayawada-Srisailam route. In Vijayawada-Kanakadurga temple, Mangalagiri-Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Raja Lakshmi temples, Pedakakani-Malleswara Swamy, Tripurantakam-Tripurantakeswara Swamy (Shiva Temple), Srisailam-Bhramaramba Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy, Mahanandi-Mahanadiswara Swamy, Yaganti-Umamaheswara Swamy and Ahobilam- Nava Narasimha Swamy temple.

Circuit-III comprises the Vijayawada-Simhachalam route, which includes the Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dwaraka Tirumala, Sri Satyanarayana temple at Annavaram, Talupulamma temple at Lova, Sakthipeetha and Datta Peetha in Pithapuram, Jaganmohini Kesav Swamy temple at Ryali and Varaha Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temple and Kanaka Mahalakshmi temples in Visakhapatnam.

“They are not just religious temples, but they have enormous historic importance too. People can visit these circuits for spiritual and historical experience,” said Managing Director of APTDC K. Kannababu.

