Tourism will be developed in Vizag region in a big way, says Kishan Reddy

‘I told port trust officials to ensure early completion of cruise terminal’

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy said that there is immense potential for promotion of tourism in Visakhapatnam region and it will be developed in a big way.

The Union Minister held a review meeting with officials from the the Central and the State Tourism departments, Visakhapatnam Port, Simhachalam Devasthanam, Railways, Archaeology, Revenue and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) at the Government Circuit House here on Tuesday evening.

Later, speaking to the media along with State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that he had asked the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) officials to ensure early completion of the cruise terminal, being constructed at the port at a cost of about ₹100 crore. All the required clearances have been obtained and it would be completed in a year, he said.

The cruise terminal would be able to accommodate 2,000 passengers at a time. Cruise tourism has gained patronage all over the world. On completion, the terminal would help in attracting international tourists. They would explore the popular tourist spots in Visakhapatnam like beaches, Buddhist heritage sites and Araku and promote those places back in their own countries, he said.

Alluri’s birth anniversary

Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the State government has already initiated some measures towards tourism and the Centre was ready to cooperate in this regard. He said that the Union and the State governments have decided to observe the 125th birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Delhi next year. The State government has agreed to complete the construction of Alluri Sitarama Raju Museum at Chintapalli by the 125 birth anniversary next year, he said.

‘Add more Vistadome coaches’

He said, “I have asked the railway officials to consider the demand for adding more Vistadome coaches to the Araku train. All the coaches should be Vistadome, based on the demand from passengers. I appeal to people of the region to travel in glass coach and also visit the Buddhist sites and popularise them on social media to attract international tourists.”

Seaplanes

Mr. Srinivasa Rao elaborated on the activities taken up by the State government for promotion of tourism. He apprised the Union Tourism Minister of the need to introduce seaplanes in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati, greater utilisation of the 13 ports in Andhra Pradesh and introduction of a train on the lines of the ‘Palace on Wheels’ between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to promote tourist attractions in both the States. The cruise terminal, sanctioned to Visakhapatnam by the Centre, would help in boosting tourism in a big way, he said.