Tourism Promotion Council approves plan to develop 10 new beaches in West Godavari 

August 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - NARSAPUR (WEST GODAVARI)

The West Godavari District Tourism Promotion Council on Friday approved the District Tourism Master Plan, as part of which 10 new beaches are proposed to be developed in the district.

The 10 beaches are: Vemuladeevi, Peda Mynavari Lanka-1, 2 and 3, K.P. Palem 1 and 2, Perupalem, Challavaripalem, Kanakadurga Beach (Perupalem South) and Mollaparru.

They were recommended by the Fisheries University of Andhra Pradesh (FUAP-Narsapur) based on a recent joint survey by the university and the Departments of Tourism and Fisheries.

The master plan will be sent for the approval of the Andhra Pradesh Coastal Zone Management Authority (APCZMA), said Joint Collector S. Ramsundar Reddy.

District Revenue Officer K. Krishnaveni, Additional SP A.V. Subbaraju, and Tourism Department Regional Director V. Swami Naidu were present in the council meeting.