‘Tourism policy to help A.P. become go-to site’

VISAKHAPATNAM

20 December 2020 10:00 IST

New policy is investor-friendly and aims at creating infrastructure, says Minister

The new tourism policy is not only investor-friendly but also helps in developing all tourism circuits in Andhra Pradesh, which will make it one of the most preferred destinations, Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao has said.

The government will organise investor conclaves in Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and other places, and conduct roadshows in New Delhi, Chennai and other major cities to give publicity to the new policy, Mr. Srinivasa Rao told presspersons here on Saturday.

The new policy aimed at attracting foreign tourists by developing infrastructure such as three-star and five-star hotels, he said, adding that the government would extend support in the form of providing land and other facilities to the promoters.

“The land lease period for the mega projects [where investment is more than ₹400 crore] has been increased to 99 years. The stamp duty for the lease of land has been decreased to 1% from 2% earlier,” he said.

A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) was being created to give permissions to the investors within 30 to 90 days in a transparent manner, he added.

Restart package

The ₹200-crore ‘restart package’ would give a leg-up to tour operators, restaurants, hotels and others, who were worst-hit due to COVID-19, by providing them with loans. The government would bear 4.5% of the interest on the loans, he said. “Four tourism circuits will be developed as major attractions,” he added.

MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy and Payakaraopeta MLA Golla Babu Rao were present at the event.

Meanwhile, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) A.P. chairman D. Ramakrishna welcomed the measures taken by the government to ensure transparency and enable a conducive business environment in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Ramakrishna said the government had given greater impetus to hand-holding investors, especially at the early stages of setting up businesses. He said government’s initiative to provide “relationship managers” would facilitate new investments. The relationship managers would approach various departments and help the entrepreneurs in obtaining clearances for setting up industrial units.