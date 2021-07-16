Tourism Minister reviews development works

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao took part in a review meet with officials from various department including Housing, Rural Water Supply, Panchayat Raj, and Roads & Buildings (R&B) to take stock of development projects in the district, here on Thursday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the State government has allotted ₹500 crore for 1,978 works related to Panchayat Raj which are under various stages of completion. He said that as part of Jal Jeevan Mission in RWS works, 3,377 works are being taken up at a budget of ₹433.32 crore. Of them, 1,756 works are in progress while 1,344 works are in the tender issuing stage. He was informed that ₹752.19 crore was allotted for construction of 137 roads in the district.

The Minister also enquired about works being undertaken under different schemes in Bheemili constituency. He also enquired about the construction of houses in the constituency and asked officials to facilitate all amenities at the colonies for the beneficiaries.