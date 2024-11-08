ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism Minister releases book on Andhra Pradesh at Rajamahendravaram

Published - November 08, 2024 08:09 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister for Culture and Tourism Kandula Durgesh on Friday released a book titled, ‘Andhra Pradesh Digdarshanam’ published by the Centre for Andhra Pradesh Studies during the closing ceremony of the two-day seminar on ‘Cultural Glory of Andhra Pradesh’ at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) in Rajamahendravaram.

‘Geological Map of Andhra Pradesh’, penned by AKNU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. Y. Srinivasa Rao was also released. Mr. Durgesh, Rajanagaram MLA B. Balarama Krishna and academicians spoke on the glorious culture of Andhra Pradesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US