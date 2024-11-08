Tourism Minister releases book on Andhra Pradesh at Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister for Culture and Tourism Kandula Durgesh on Friday released a book titled, ‘Andhra Pradesh Digdarshanam’ published by the Centre for Andhra Pradesh Studies during the closing ceremony of the two-day seminar on ‘Cultural Glory of Andhra Pradesh’ at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) in Rajamahendravaram.

‘Geological Map of Andhra Pradesh’, penned by AKNU in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. Y. Srinivasa Rao was also released. Mr. Durgesh, Rajanagaram MLA B. Balarama Krishna and academicians spoke on the glorious culture of Andhra Pradesh.