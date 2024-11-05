GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh hands over ex gratia to kin of four persons electrocuted in East Godavari district

Published - November 05, 2024 07:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh consoling the bereaved family members in Undrajavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Minister of Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh consoling the bereaved family members in Undrajavaram mandal in East Godavari district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday handed over ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the family members of the four persons who were electrocuted at Tadiparru village in Undrajavaram Mandal in East Godavari district. The incident occurred on Monday while the locals were erecting a lighting facility to unveil the statue of Sardar Sarvayi Papanna Goud.

Bolla Veerraju, Pamarthi Nagendra, Moorisetti Manikanta and Kasagani Krishna died in the incident. Mr. Durgesh accompanied by the revenue officials handed over the cheques to the bereaved family members and consoled them.

