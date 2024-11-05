Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh hands over ex gratia to kin of four persons electrocuted in East Godavari district

Minister for Tourism and Culture Kandula Durgesh on Tuesday handed over ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the family members of the four persons who were electrocuted at Tadiparru village in Undrajavaram Mandal in East Godavari district. The incident occurred on Monday while the locals were erecting a lighting facility to unveil the statue of Sardar Sarvayi Papanna Goud.

Bolla Veerraju, Pamarthi Nagendra, Moorisetti Manikanta and Kasagani Krishna died in the incident. Mr. Durgesh accompanied by the revenue officials handed over the cheques to the bereaved family members and consoled them.