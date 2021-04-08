Tourism Minister asks CM to fund beach development

Equipping them with facilities will bring in lots of tourists, he writes

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to sanction ₹63 crore for beachfront development between Sagar Nagar (Zoo Park) and Bheemili beach in the city.

The Tourism Minister met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli, and informed him that the Tourism Department has identified nine beaches for development on the lines of the ‘Blueflag beach’ in Rushikonda.

Among them include the Sagar Nagar beach, Pedda Rushikonda beach, M. Timmapuram beach (opposite Rama Naidu studios), Mangamaripeta beach, Chepaluppada beach, INS Kalinga beach, Erramattidibbalu beach and Bheemili beach.

He proposed that the beaches can be equipped with toilets, drinking water facilities, changing rooms, first aid centres, CCTV control rooms, benches, open showers, food courts, sit-out recliners with umbrellas, children’s parks, fitness equipment, jogging tracks, parking facilities, safe swimming zones, beach sports, solar power plants, and beach information points to boost tourism.

“It is learnt that the expenditure incurred for the development of the Blueflag beach at Rushikonda by the Government of India is about ₹7 crore Since these nine beaches are also proposed to be developed on the lines of the Rushikonda beach, the approximate cost of development will be ₹63 crore,” the Minister wrote, adding that the these beaches would certainly become major tourism attractions for both domestic and foreign tourists.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also urged the Chief Minister to upgrade Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Bheemili constituency by sanctioning ₹36.11 crore. He also sought Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to construct junior colleges in Padmanabham, Madhurawada and Bheemili.

The Minister said that Chief Minister has responded positively to his proposals.