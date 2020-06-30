Tourism Manager held for thrashing woman staff

NELLORE

30 June 2020 16:16 IST

Police on Tuesday arrested Tourism Hotel Deputy Manager C. Bhaskar for thrashing a female senior assistant after she reportedly asked him to wear face mask.

Enraged over the Senior Assistant Usha Rani's suggestion to him in view of growing incidence of Coronavirus, the officer allegedly pulled her by her hair and beat her up with a furniture handle in a fit of rage on Saturday last, Dargamitta Police Circle Inspector Nageswaramma told the media here. Fellow employees came to the rescue of the woman employee.

“After filing a medical memo on a complaint from Usha Rani, the accused Bhaskar has been taken into custody,” said Ms. Nageswaramma. A case has been reigistered under IPC sections 354, 355 and 324 against the Deputy manager. The accused was being sent for remand, she said.

Taking a senior note of the unsavoury incident, the Nellore district Police tweeted saying, “they are extremely sensitive to any violation or crime against women. Women safety is our top priority.”

The tourism hotel has been designated as COVID-19 quarantine centre and has been sanitized for putting the primary and secondary contacts of infected persons for observation. The staff in the hotel would wear face masks and hand gloves to avoid contracting the dreaded disease.