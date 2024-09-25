ADVERTISEMENT

Tourism festival at Lepakshi relocated to Puttaparthi

Published - September 25, 2024 08:22 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

Due to unfavourable weather conditions and heavy rain forecast from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the tourism sector celebrations scheduled to take place at Lepakshi on September 27 (Friday) have been relocated to Sai Aram at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district as an alternative venue.

District Collector T.S. Chetan issued a statement on Wednesday instructing the district tourism officials to complete all the necessary arrangements for the cultural programmes and puppet shows, which will commence at 5 p.m. on the same day.

Various artists from the district will be participating in these events. The district officials, intellectuals and dignitaries from various walks of life, along with their family members, are expected to attend to ensure the success of these programmes, he said.

The district tourism officials have been advised to promote all tourist places in the district by displaying information boards to attract visitors.

